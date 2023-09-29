From 'King of Kotha' to 'Kushi': New OTT releases this week

With the arrival of the weekend, a plethora of fresh releases grace the screens of various OTT platforms this week. Let's take a glimpse at a selection of films and series that deserve your attention.

King of Kotha (Malayalam)

Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha', made its theatrical debut on August 24th. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, Shanthi Krishna, and Anikha Surendran, all playing significant roles. This action-packed drama centres on Kannan bhai and his gang, prominent figures in a city overrun by crime. The film is a thrilling spectacle, featuring high-octane action sequences and impressive stunts by the lead actor.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from September 29.

Kushi (Telugu)

Earlier this month, 'Kushi', starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, made its theatrical debut, much to the delight of fans of the lead actors. Released on September 1, the movie stood out as a rare romantic gem in the midst of the action and thriller-dominated Telugu cinema. This pan-Indian production boasts a talented ensemble cast including Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep, all of whom played significant roles.

Streaming on Netflix from October 1.

Agent (Telugu)

Rickey, who also goes by the name P Ramakrishna (Akhil Akkineni), is a vibrant and ambitious young man with dreams of becoming a spy. Despite making multiple attempts, he faces rejection from RAW three times. In an attempt to capture the attention of RAW's chief, Mahadev, Rickey resorts to hacking into the chief's system. Ultimately, impressed by Rickey's skills, The Devil assigns him a confidential mission: to uncover the sinister plans of 'God' (Dino Morea), who aims to cause significant harm to India.

Streaming on SonyLIV from September 29.

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley (Hindi)

Adapted from a novel by the renowned fiction writer Agatha Christie and skillfully directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley' unfolds as a gripping murder mystery. Charulata 'Charlie' Chopra takes centre stage when her fiancé becomes entangled in a murder case. As concealed secrets begin to unravel, the next life at stake might well be Charlie's own.

Streaming on SonyLIV from September 27.

Kumari Srimathi (Telugu)

Nitya Menen has ventured into the world of family drama with her latest show, 'Kumari Srimathi'. Directed by Gomtesh Upadhye, the screenplay for the show was expertly crafted by Srinivas Avasarala. With a talented ensemble cast, the series is set in the backdrop of Ramaraju Lanka and revolves around the intense feud between Srimathi (Nitya Menen) and her uncle Keshava Rao (Prem Sagar) over ancestral property.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 28.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (English)

In this movie, the lead role is portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch. The storyline revolves around a wealthy individual who discovers a guru reputed for possessing the ability to perceive without relying on his eyes. Intrigued, he endeavours to acquire this skill with the intention of using it to gain an unfair advantage in gambling.

Streaming on Netflix from September 27.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (English)

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' follows the journey of Miles Morales as he is unexpectedly thrust across the Multiverse. In this new realm, he crosses paths with a group of Spider-People tasked with safeguarding the very fabric of existence itself.

Streaming on Netflix from October 1.