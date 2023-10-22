First poster of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' released

Shah Rukh Khan is currently savouring the resounding success of his recent hit, 'Jawan'. His eagerly awaited next project is Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama film, 'Dunki', marking the first collaboration between SRK and Hirani. The international release poster for the film has been unveiled.

'Dunki' is set to hit international markets on December 21, just a day before its Indian premiere. The poster showcases Shah Rukh Khan's character from the back, dressed as a soldier and carrying a bag and other items. A camouflaged bag rests on his back, while an expansive desert stretches out before him, with distant figures walking.

"A Soldier's Journey To Keep A Promise" -

#ShahRukhKhan and #RajkumarHirani are ready with their first ever collaboration, #Dunki. As revealed before, the film will see an international release on December 21, 2023.



Written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, and directed by Hirani, the film is a joint production of Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The ensemble cast includes SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, and Parikshit Sahni. 'Dunki' explores the theme of illegal immigration through a technique known as 'Donkey Flight'.