Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' trends as a 'disaster' on social media- fans express concerns

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, 'Dunki,' has garnered praise and criticism on social media. Despite the anticipation fueled by Shah Rukh's previous successes in 2023 with 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan,' not everyone is impressed with the 'Dunki' trailer. Directed by Raju Hirani, known for numerous hits, expectations are high for this film.

However, the tide seems to be turning on social media, where 'Dunki' is trending as a 'disaster' for some users who found the trailer unimpressive. Criticisms include comments about the heavy VFX on Shah Rukh Khan's face being cringeworthy, coupled with poor dialogue delivery and perceived overacting, leading to some labelling 'Dunki' as a dud.

The heavy VFX face of #SRK is horrible & cringeworthy .

Coupled with that, the poor dialogue delivery & overacting makes #Dunki as a dud



It’s nonsense from the start & even corporate bookings can’t prevent it 4rm being an all time disasters



pic.twitter.com/7pdN8ovZSW — Ravi @🔥🔥Prabhas Army 🔥🔥🦕 (@RaviPrabhas333) December 5, 2023

Expressing disappointment, one user commented on the "horrible & cringeworthy" VFX face of #SRK and criticized the poor dialogue delivery and overacting in #Dunki. Another user called director Rajkumar Hirani a "disaster" and referred to the movie as "total cringe comedy ott".

The contrasting sentiments raise curiosity about the actual outcome of the movie. 'Dunki' is set to compete with Prabhas's 'Salaar' at the box office, with both films scheduled for release on December 21st. Only time will reveal how each movie fares in the eyes of the audience.