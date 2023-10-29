'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies at 54

Los Angeles: Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s for his role in the hit US television comedy 'Friends,' was found dead at his residence in Los Angeles on Saturday. According to reports, the 54-year-old actor found dead around 4 pm on Saturday.



The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, both citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that Perry was found dead in a hot tub or jacuzzi.

NBC News, citing an unnamed representative for the actor and a law enforcement source, reported the actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Perry who was a bachelor has a long history of drug and alcohol abuse.

Perry was best known for his longtime role as Bing in the hugely successful "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons on the NBC network from 1994 to 2004, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

(with Reuters inputs)