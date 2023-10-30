Lisa Kudrow shares likely reason behind Matthew Perry's untimely death

Actress Lisa Kudrow, best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay on 'Friends,' has offered insights into the potential factors surrounding the passing of her co-star, Matthew Perry. Following the tragic loss of the former 'Friends' actor, Kudrow hinted that the medication taken by Perry may have played a role in his passing, as reported by aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to Daily Mail on Sunday, October 29, a source, who claimed to be close to the 60-year-old actress, said: "Although no one wants to believe it was medication, prescribed or not, of course that is a thought in their minds."

The source went on to add: "They are thinking he must have taken something that did not mix with the warm water."

In addition, the insider stated that Kudrow is thinking about adopting Perry’s dog Alfred. The insider further shared that the actress and her former 'Friends' co-stars are expected to attend their late pal's upcoming funeral.

Perry passed away at the age of 54 years old on Saturday, October 28 morning.

On the reason behind his death, it was suspected that he accidentally drowned in a hot tub at his house, per TMZ. Sources told the outlet that he "died at his own house after some physical activity."

The outlet wrote: "We're told Matthew came home sometime after a two-hour round of pickleball, and that he sent his assistant out on errand shortly thereafter. We're told when the assistant returned about two hours later, he discovered Matthew unresponsive and called 911."

According to the sources, emergency workers "rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest."

In the wake of Matthew's passing, his family members revealed that they are "heartbroken."

Speaking to PEOPLE on Sunday, they lamented: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend." Referring to Matthew's fans, they continued: "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

(With IANS inputs)