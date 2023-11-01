Review bombing: Will only cooperate with accredited digital organisations, say film producers

Kochi: In an apparent move to root out the targeted negative reviews that affect the fate of new releases, Malayalam film producers have decided to cooperate only with accredited digital organisations and YouTubers.They have also decided to shortlist the names of such authorised reviewers who would be invited to the promotions of their movies. The decision was taken at the meeting of the members of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) here on Wednesday.

They have also decided to strictly follow the Film Chambers' decision to ban the film and audience review inside theatres. “We have decided not to give free rein to reviewers inside theatre complexes. No one will be allowed to take the audience’s reactions. We can’t stop them if they decide to review bomb films outside the theatre complex. Also, digital content creators who are not accredited will not be invited to any of our film promotions,” said producer G Suresh Kumar.

FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan said the association would cooperate with the producers. According to him, the producers’ decision will be honoured as they 'are the people who invest money for the film projects.' Recently, the film fraternity in Kerala had aired their concerns about ‘review bombing’ which, they said, was negatively impacting many Malayalam movies. The High Court also intervened in the issue after the director of 'Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam', filed a petition alleging concerted efforts to 'review bomb' his movie.