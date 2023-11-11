K-pop singer Nahee passes away at 24, cause of death unknown

K-pop artist Nahee, aged 24, has tragically passed away under mysterious circumstances. The cause of her death is currently undisclosed.

The demise of the idol-pop singer was communicated on her Instagram in Korean, prompting her fans to grieve her tragic passing and offer condolences. As of now, neither her agency nor her family has released an official statement detailing the cause of Nahee's death.

Subsequent to her passing, Nahee's funeral is scheduled to be held at the Central Funeral Hall in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do. In July, she shared her electronic pop track 'Rose,' a dedication to her fans.

Nahee made her debut in 2019 as an independent artiste with the single ‘Blue City’. After achieving mainstream success, the singer then signed up with the music agency Mun Hwa In, sometime in 2020. She later went on to release songs like ‘Blue Night’, ‘Love Note!’ and ‘City Drive’.

As she died at such a young age, many people expressed their regret of not being acquainted with her music prior to her passing. Though her catalogue was short, it was huge enough to make her a big time K-pop sensation, getting her a lot of international mainstream attention.

Nahee being an independent artiste was not entirely bound by the standard K-pop format, which left her a lot more room to experiment with variations of the traditional style. Aside from her label signed songs, she also did pop covers of several songs on her own YouTube channel.

