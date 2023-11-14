What's behind the 'I am done with Taylor Swift' trend sweeping social media?

The trend of 'I am done with Taylor Swift' is making waves on social media, with Swifties sparking discussions about the recent concert in Argentina. The pop sensation, known for her surprises, just treated her Argentine fans to a premium package during the Latin America leg of her Era's tour at Buenos Aires' Estadio River Plate, igniting a flurry of emotions among fans.

On November 13, following the wrap-up of Taylor Swift's Buenos Aires concert series, fans took to their social media platforms to share their exhilaration. Taylor, true to her style, astonished the audience by performing an unexpected song, this time presenting a rare mashup of 'Is It Over Now?' and 'Out of the Woods'.

While the evening was filled with sweet Swiftie moments, the mashup performance emerged as a highlight. The recurring trend 'I am done with Taylor Swift' is no stranger to the fandom, often surfacing due to the unexpected song choices during the Eras Tour. Clarifying the trend, it appears fans are more heartbroken and envious of each other's experiences than genuinely upset.

Expressing their sentiments, one fan wrote, “Argentina really is God’s fav the very first night? Labyrinth? Better than revenge? Is it over now x out of the woods? I am done with Taylor Swift.”