Women's Commission asks police to take action against Mansoor Ali Khan for sexist comments on Trisha

Actress Trisha garnered attention recently for condemning Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist remarks against her. The National Commission for Women has now taken suo motu action in response to this incident, directing Chennai DGP to file a case against Mansoor Ali Khan under relevant sections. Trisha received widespread support from various celebrities, including 'Leo' director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Karthik Subbaraj.

Expressing their concern, a joint statement from the National Commission for Women addressed the derogatory comments made by Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The Commission is actively intervening in the matter, instructing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other applicable laws. The statement emphasized the need to condemn such remarks, as they contribute to normalizing violence against women. Trisha responded to this development with a folded hands emoji on Instagram.

Mansoor Ali Khan's controversial comments were made during a press conference where he discussed missing an opportunity to act with Trisha in 'Leo.' He mentioned the absence of scenes together and expressed regret for not having a 'bedroom scene' with her. Additionally, he proudly mentioned his participation in performing 'rape scenes' in films.