Mansoor Ali Khan finally apologises to Trisha amid backlash

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who met with a lot of backlash over his sexist remarks about Trisha has finally issued an apology. This comes days after the National Commission for Women took Suo Motu cognizance of the matter and directed the Tamil Nadu police to book the 'Leo' actor for his derogatory remarks.

The actor took to Instagram to issue a cryptic apology. "The Kalinga war is over. My co-star Trisha, please forgive me. May God give me the blessing of blessing when your blessings crawl on the coconut plate in the house!! Amen,” he wrote.

The actor, known for donning villain roles in Tamil films, had co-starred with Trisha in ‘Leo’. The controversy erupted when Mansoor shared his disappointment of not having a bedroom scene with the actor. “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule.”

The actress took offense immensely to this statement and responded through her X: “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste.”

She added: “He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

The National Commission for Women directed the Thousand Lights All-Women Police to book Mansoor under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code. He was issued a summons after failing to appear before the police station. Mansoor Ali Khan is perhaps best known for his role in ‘Captain Prabhakaran’ which led him to stardom. In addition, he has also done movies in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam though he primarily acts in Tamil films.

(With IANS inputs)