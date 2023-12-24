Malayalam
Trisha joins the set of Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Identity'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 24, 2023 12:19 PM IST
'Identity' starring Tovino and Trisha is directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. File Photo: Manorama/IANS
Kochi: 'Leo' star Trisha has joined Tovino Thomas on the set of the Malayalam film 'Identity' directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, who previously collaborated on Tovino's 'Forensic'.
Trisha shared the update on her X page on Saturday along with a behind-the-scenes video from the set.

"Mighty kicked about this one #Identity," she captioned her post.
Welcoming Trisha, Tovino wrote on social media: "Delighted to welcome the ever charming @trishakrishnan into the gripping world of 'IDENTITY'. An @akhilpaul_ @anaskhan_offcl movie!
"Finishing up a gritty action set piece together right now and eagerly waiting to get into the sets for more intense shoots! Keep those fingers crossed, guys," he wrote on Instagram.
'Identity' is produced by Raju Malliath and Century Kochumon.

(With inputs from PTI)

