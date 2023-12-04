Emotional 'Home Alone' reunion as Macaulay Culkin receives Hollywood star

Macaulay Culkin, famous for his iconic role in 'Home Alone', received a well-deserved honour as he was bestowed with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This recognition is a testament to Macaulay Culkin's remarkable career in the entertainment industry.

The star-studded ceremony took an emotional turn as Macaulay Culkin had a heartwarming reunion with his on-screen mom, Catherine O'Hara, who portrayed Kate McCallister in the first two Home Alone films. Their on-screen chemistry and the enduring popularity of Home Alone added a special touch to the occasion.

During the event, Catherine O'Hara shared her sentiments, emphasizing the enduring impact of Home Alone on a global scale. She expressed, “Emotional Home Alone Reunion as Macaulay Culkin Receives Hollywood StarHome Alone was, is, and always will be a global sensation. The reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin. Yes, it's true.”

The official Instagram page of the Hollywood Walk of Fame featured Catherine O'Hara's video, captioned with excitement: "The legendary Catherine O'Hara joins us as we welcome Macaulay Culkin to the Walk of Fame!" Fans showered Catherine and Macaulay Culkin with love, highlighting their deep appreciation for their on-screen collaboration in Home Alone.

Home Alone served as a catapult for Macaulay Culkin's fame as a child actor, elevating his status almost instantly. The on-screen bond he shared with Catherine O'Hara resonated widely, contributing to the enduring charm of this cinematic gem.