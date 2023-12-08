IFFK 2023: Must see films on the opening day

The 28th installment of the IFFK has commenced, bringing forth an exciting array of films for cinema enthusiasts. To kick off the festival, here are five movies we recommend you explore on the first day.

Stepne (Maryna Vroda)

Set against the enchanting winter landscapes of Ukraine, Stepne explores the vanishing villages and a sense of alienation in a post-Soviet society. The story follows a mature man who returns home from the city to care for his dying mother. As her life ebbs away, encounters with his brother and a woman he loves compel him to ponder the path he has traveled and the choices that have shaped his journey.

Venue: Kairali Theatre

A still from 'Under the Shadow of the Sun'. Photo | Imdb

Under The Shadow of the Sun (Shaom Hager)

Matko, a 42-year-old Ethiopian man, emerges from a 15-year prison sentence for the tragic murder of his wife. Determined to find his only son, who was just two years old during the incident, this film delves into the journey of a man whose destiny was sealed in one moment but is now presented with a second chance at redemption.

Venue:Sree theatre

Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World (Radu Jude)

The film is presented as a tale of Cinema and Economics in Two Parts: Angela, overworked and underpaid, roams Bucharest filming a 'safety at work video for a multinational company. In 'Part A,' elements from a 1981 film about a lady taxi driver in Bucharest (Angela merge mai departe, by Lucian Bratu) and Angela's TikTok videos are edited into the storyline. 'Part B' centers on shooting the safety promotion campaign video at the chosen employee's factory entrance.

Venue: Kalabhavan

A still from 'Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World'. Photo | Imdb

Houria (Mounia)

A young woman, deeply passionate about ballet, undergoes a traumatic experience. In her journey to healing, she encounters other women who share similar pasts, and together they discover a creative path to pursue their shared passion.

Venue: Tagore

'Houria' poster. Photo | Imdb

Kidnapped (Marco Bellocchio)

The story revolves around Edgardo Mortara, a young Jewish boy residing in Bologna, Italy. In 1858, following a clandestine baptism, he was forcibly separated from his family to be raised as a Christian. The parents' efforts to liberate their son unfold as a poignant saga, entwined in a broader political conflict that pitched the papacy against the currents of democracy and Italian unification.

Venue: Tagore