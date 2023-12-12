Dr Biju resigns from Kerala State Film Development Corporation

Director Dr Biju resigned from the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, citing professional issues as the reason. The decision follows intense disagreements with director and film academy chairman Ranjith, which led to controversies.

In a recent interview, Ranjith taunted Dr Biju, questioning the relevance of someone whose films don't attract audiences to theatres. This remark was directed at the theatrical release of Dr. Biju's film 'Adhrishya Jalakamal.' In response to Ranjith's comparison between 'Adrishya Jalakangal' and another Malayalam film with a successful theatre run and crowd appeal at the 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), Dr Biju strongly addressed the issue on social media.

"First of all, I sympathize with your ignorance. I am no one to make you rethink that crowd response is the only benchmark to decide if a movie is good or not. Apart from Kerala and Goa, since you have not attended any other film festival, I don't think there is any point in talking to you about international film festivals or movie forms," responded Dr Biju. He added that 'Adrishya Jalakangal' received a massive response in its first IFFK screening, with seats fully booked within five minutes for the second screening.