Director Anurag Kashyap praises Malayalam movie 'Pada'

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Sunday praised the movie 'Pada' directed by K M Kamal.

"This film is in cinemas now .. must watch.. see it on screen . What a powerful and fun rendering of a true event .. the Malyalam “Dog Day Afternoon” with a twist .." Kashyap posted with the poster of the movie.

Kashyap, who was the chief guest at the inaugural function of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday last in his speech had said that 'Best of Indian cinema comes from Kerala.'

"I make movies in Hindi where we are distorting history while Kerala is actually chronicling the times we live in with their cinema so it is so great to be here," Kashyap had said.

Based on a true event in 1996 the movie 'Pada' stars Kunkchacko, Vinayakan, Joju George and Dileesh Pothan in the lead.