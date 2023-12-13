Andre Braugher, famous for playing Captain Holt in 'Brooklyn 99', passes away

Andre Braugher, known for playing Captain Raymond Holt in the NBC sitcom 'Brooklyn 99,' has passed away at the age of 61 after a brief illness, as reported by Deadline. While he showcased versatility with comedic roles, his indelible mark as Detective Frank Pembleton in NBC's 'Homicide: Life on the Street,' for which he won an Emmy (1992-98), will be a lasting memory.

Born in 1962 in Chicago, the youngest of four children, Braugher pursued theatre studies on a Stanford scholarship before honing his craft at the Juilliard School for drama. His inaugural film role in 1989's 'Glory,' depicting a Union soldier in an early African American regiment of the American Civil War, contributed to the film's three Oscars, including best supporting actor for co-star Denzel Washington.

Beyond his television achievements, Braugher amassed an extensive filmography, collaborating with luminaries in productions like 'Baytown Outlaws,' Phillip Noyce's 'Salt' alongside Angelina Jolie, 'Passengers' with Anne Hathaway, 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,' 'Poseidon,' 'Thick As Thieves,' and more. Alongside his on-screen pursuits, he remained an active and accomplished theatre performer.