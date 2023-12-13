7th day of IFFK: Here's a list of 5 films that are screening for the final time

The International Film Festival of Kerala has entered its seventh day. With only one more day left for the film festival to conclude, we take a look at some of the films, which will be showcased at this year's IFFK for the final time.

The Siren (Nila)

This animation film by director Sepideh Farsi features a young boy whose world comes crashing down after his country Iran enters war with Iraq. The boy's struggle in locating his missing brother and his desperate attempt to leave the country he once called home has been explored in this touching tale.

A still from 'A Letter from Kyoto'. Photo | Imdb

A Letter from Kyoto (Ariesplex4)

This film by South Korean director Minju Kim follows a daughter's quest to learn more about her mother's past after she accidentally comes across a letter addressed to her in Japanese. The film explores human emotions and the frailties of life through sensitive conversations about one's past.

Thadavu (New Screen 1)

The movie features a female protagonist who resorts to desperate measures to get access to medical aid. She is someone who is struggling. Her life takes a turn for the worse when she is diagnosed with a life-threatening disease. The film chooses to explore the desolation and isolation of a woman who is economically backward.

A still from 'Thadavu'. Photo | Imdb

Footprints on Water (New Screen 2)

Nathalia Shyam's 'Footprints on Water' features undocumented people who live illegally in foreign countries. The narrative develops with a man trying to find his missing daughter. He is unable to approach the police since his arrival in the UK has not been documented. The film explores the migrant crisis in a delicate manner.

The Last Birthday (Ariesplex1)

This Afghanistan-based film directed by Navid Mahmoudi features a group of friends whose lives change after the Taliban capture Herat, where they reside. What they encounter and how they try to navigate their movements after that form the crux of the movie.