Salaar storm: Prabhas and Prithviraj film surpasses Rs 1 crore in pre-release bookings

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. According to a Sacnilk.com report, the film has already surpassed Rs 1 crore in advance bookings. Directed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, this upcoming action-adventure stars the dynamic duo of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The report details the advance booking statistics, revealing that Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has sold 35,215 tickets for 174 shows, accumulating Rs 80.30 lakh in the Telugu market. In the Malayalam market, the film has garnered 13,988 tickets for 552 shows, resulting in a gross of Rs 21.03 lakh. Additionally, in the Tamil and Kannada markets, Salaar secured 1,093 and 12 tickets for 72 and two shows, respectively.

Hombale Films describes Salaar as an "extraordinary tale of rebellion filled with power-packed action and impactful music." The ensemble cast includes Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram. Stunt direction is credited to Anbarivu, while Ravi Basrur handles the film's music. Salaar is set to hit screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.