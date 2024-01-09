Amala Paul's pregnancy photoshoot video steals social media spotlight

Actress Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby, and the video capturing moments from their pregnancy photoshoot is gaining widespread attention on social media. Initially, Amala had shared a glimpse of her pregnancy through some photos from this photoshoot.

The video exudes warmth as it showcases Amala and Jagat immersed in love and excitement, eagerly anticipating the arrival of their future child. Following the video's release, fans flooded the comments section with congratulations and heartfelt wishes for the soon-to-be parents.

Amala and Jagat tied the knot in November last year in a ceremony held in Kochi. Jagat, hailing from Gujarat and employed in the tourism industry, later relocated to Goa due to work commitments.

Renowned for her roles in films like 'Mynaa' (2010), 'Deiva Thirumagal' (2011), and 'Thalaivaa' (2013), Amala had previously been married to director A L Vijay.

Looking ahead, Amala is set to grace the screen in Blessey's film 'Aadujeevitham,' featuring Prithviraj in the lead role.