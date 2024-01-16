Elton John wins his first Emmy, joins prestigious EGOT club

Los Angeles: Music legend Elton John has become the latest celebrity to join the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) hall of fame. On Tuesday, the 'Rocket Man' singer won his first Emmy for his live show ‘Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger’s Stadium’, following which, the singer was inducted into the short list of celebrities to have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT), reports ‘People’ magazine.

Amy Poehler, who presented the award, hinted at his new status in her introduction for his nomination saying: "Now I can’t speak for Elton but, 'EGOT' to be excited about that." Elton could not attend the event due to a knee surgery but the award was received by the producers of his special show.

“We knew this show would be historic because it was going to be Elton’s last ever show in North America on tour. We knew it would be historic because it was Disney’s first ever live global stream,” one of the producers said while accepting John’s Emmy onstage.

“We did not know it was gonna be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives. He’s done so much great for society — who is all of our heroes. We didn’t know that it was gonna win him an EGOT. "

In a separate news release after the win, Elton – now the 19th person to ever score the coveted four awards -- added: “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Whilst I am gutted that I couldn’t be there to accept this award in person– I recently underwent a knee operation, a gentle reminder, perhaps, of a lifetime spent jumping off pianos (see pic 2!) - my heartfelt thanks go out to the @televisionacad and all those who took the time to vote. This award reflects the collective effort and creativity of an amazing team. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful," he wrote.