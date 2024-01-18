Malayalam
Will 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' release in two parts? Lijo Jose Pellissery responds

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 18, 2024 04:34 PM IST
'Malaikottai Vaaliban' features Mohanlal as Vaaliban who is a warrior with heroic qualities. Photo | Instagram (lijo_jose_pellissery_fc)
Topic | Entertainment News

Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, whose upcoming film 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is all set to hit theatres next week, has responded to rumours regarding a second part for the film. According to the filmmaker, the movie, which will be like Amar Chithra Katha, has a bunch of surprises, none of which can be revealed as of now.

“However, we hope we can give you more surprises once the film releases,” he said, hinting there will be a second part to the film. The movie, which will hit theatres on January 25, has generated a lot of hype since it marks the director's first collaboration with superstar Mohanlal.

In 2022, the filmmaker had released the Mammootty-starrer 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'. The movie, which revolved around a man who transforms completely into another person after his siesta, received critical acclaim.

'Malaikottai Vaaliban' features Mohanlal as Vaaliban who is a warrior with heroic qualities. He is often accompanied by Chinnappaiyan and Ayyanar on his adventures. The film features Hareesh Peradi, national-award winning actor Sonali Kulkarni, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait, Manikandan Rajan, among others.

