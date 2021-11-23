Mammootty begins shoot for Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Nanpakal Nerethu Mayakkam' in Palani

Megastar Mammootty has begun shoot for Lijo Jose Pellissery's latest project Nanpakal Nerethu Mayakkam in Palani even as the award winning director's latest movie Churuli is winning rave reviews from its audience.



The photographs of the location were released as the movie began rolling in Palani. The movie, which will be entirely shot in Tamil Nadu, is set to be released in theatres in both Malayalam and Tamil.

This is the first time Mammootty is joining hands with Pellissery for a project.

The movie is being produced under the banner of the new production house 'Mammootty Company'. While the story for Nanpakal Nerethu Mayakkam was penned by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the screenplay and dialogues are done by S Hareesh.

Malayalam actor Ashokan has also joined the cast with multiple debutants.

Renowned cinematographer Theni Eswar will be the Director Of Photography in the movie.