'Bhavatharini gave soul to both my films,' Revathy recalls working with Ilayaraja's daughter

Actor-director Revathy shared memories of Ilayaraja's daughter and singer Bhavatharini who sang in her debut film Mitr. Bhavatharini passed away in Sri Lanka on Thursday after a prolonged illness. Revathy recalled how Bhavata, as she was fondly called, was the youngest member of her all-female crew. She also said it was the singer who got Hariharan, Bombay Jayashri, Vasundhara and Sunita Sarathy to work in her debut movie.

“So many memories are flooding in about Bhavatharini… Just felt like sharing that Bhavata got Hariharanji, Bombay Jayshree, Vasundara and Sunita Sarathy to sing in Mitr- My Friend. The way she would communicate to each of them was with such confidence. When we had the first screening of the film we invited Raja Sir and he came to watch the work of his daughter… the words of a proud father “nalla pannirrukka”.

Bhavata could not stop smiling… then I came to know that Raja sir very rarely watched films, this he came only to hear his favourite daughter’s music!!! I witnessed one of the most unforgettable father daughter moments. I pray that God gives this father the strength to bear his daughter’s loss,” she wrote.

She further wrote: “Bhavata as we fondly called her composed music for my directorial debut film Mitr My Friend. I still remember how she made me listen to our first song composition, playing the harmonium and singing in her melodious voice - thom thana thiranana… It was an all female technical crew in Mitr… written by Priya V, cinematography by Fowzia Fatima, Music by Bhavatharini, Sound design Geeta Gurappa, additional dialogue/associate director-Sudha Kongara and me as director, we were all debuting in the film along with Bina Paul as Editor, Prabha Koda as Costume designer.

Bhavatha was the youngest and the baby of our team. Always smiling, very few words… the day we got our National award was the only time I heard her excitement. She gave soul to both my films - Mitr My friend and Phir Milenge… she will always remain a part of me and my films. RIP my dear Bhavata,” she concluded.