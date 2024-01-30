Malayalam
10 Malayalam films selected for screening at Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 30, 2024 06:34 PM IST Updated: January 30, 2024 06:35 PM IST
The event will be held between February 6 and 13 in France. Photo | Instagram (Iffklive)
The Kerala Chalachitra Academy has announced that 10 Malayalam films have been selected for screening at the 30th Festival International des Cinémas d' Asie de Vesoul (Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema). The event will be held between February 6 and 13 in France.

According to officials, the films were selected by the Vesoul Film Festival authorities from the list provided by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy of the Malayalam films screened in the 26th and 27th editions of IFFK. This is part of the efforts made by the academy to promote Malayalam cinema internationally.

'Ariyippu' (English title: Declaration by Mahesh Narayanan), 'Aayirathonnu Nunakal' (Thousand and One Lies by Thamar KV), Pada (Kamal KM), 'Vettappattikalum Oattakkarum' (English title: The Hounds and the Runners by Rarish G, 'Aanu' (English title Yes by Sidhartha Siva), '19(1)(a)' by Indhu VS), 'Nishiddho' by Tara Ramanujan, 'Nayattu' (English title: The Hunt by Martin Prakatt), 'The Great Indian Kitchen' (Jeo Baby), and 'Niraya Thattakalulla Maram' (English title: A Tree Full of Parrots by Jayaraj R) are the films selected. The film festival, which is held annually in Vesoul, eastern France, was started in 1995 by Martine and Jean-Marc Thérouanne. Both have been working as festival directors ever since.

