It took her 40 years to reach me, I want to dedicate the state award to myself: Revathi

Under the spotlight at the Nishagandhi Auditorium actor Revathi clutched on to the golden statuette like it meant the world to her.

She told the gathering at the Kerala State Film Awards distribution ceremony here Saturday night how precious her maiden best actor award was.

“I was told to place the award on my chair, but I didn't feel like letting her go. It took her almost 40 years to reach me,” Revathi said, admiring the beautiful award that had been presented to her by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Revathi's powerful performance in 'Bhoothakalam' had won her the elusive prize. She said how over her nearly four-decade career in the industry she had done several remarkable films, but hadn't been able to grab the coveted prize.

“I have experienced your love for many years, through several films, but it took a while for her to come to me... she is very precious to me.”

Revathi said how her parents, Malankattil Kelunni and Lalitha Kelunni were the most thrilled to learn that she had won the state award. But she knew the right person to dedicate it to. “I want to dedicate this award to myself. I think I deserved it,” said Revathi.