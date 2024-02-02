Thalapathy Vijay announces political party, names it 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam'

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay declared the formation of his political party, 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam,' ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

This important announcement followed approval from his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, during a meeting in Chennai last week. The actor conveyed, "We are making an application today to the EC to register our party ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’ with the aim to contest and win the upcoming 2026 assembly elections and bring about the fundamental political change that people want."

Upon securing Election Commission's approval, Vijay outlined plans for public meetings to kickstart their political journey. He expressed, "These gatherings will introduce our party's principles, flag, symbol, and action plans dedicated to the upliftment of the people of Tamil Nadu."

Vijay also emphasized that his party would not extend support to any candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.