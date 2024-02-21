Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh: Celebs congratulate Anushka, Virat as they welcome baby boy

Mumbai: Wishes are pouring in from several corners for celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as they welcomed their second child recently. The couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of their son Akaay on February 15.

The couple announced, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.” Actor-producer Alia Bhatt, took to the comments section of Anushka's post, and wrote, "How beautiful. Congratulations."

Alia's 'Gully Boy' co-star Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, dropped heart emojis under Anushka's post. Actor-producer-director Farhan Akhtar commented, "Congratulations and a happy birthday to the little man."

Actor Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations guys... anushkasharma @virat.kohli and our cutie #vamika."

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil commented, "Congratulations," while actor Maniesh Paul wrote, "Big congratulations." Anushka and Virat, who are fondly called as 'Virushka' by their fans, got married in December 2017 in a hush hush ceremony in Italy. In 2021, Anushka and Virat had welcomed their daughter whom they named Vamika.

(With IANS inputs)