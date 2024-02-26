Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72

Veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for "Chitti Ayee Hai" and "Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein", passed awat Monday following prolonged illness, his daughter Nayab said. He was 72.

Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including "Naam", "Saajan" and "Mohra", died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said.

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," Nayab wrote in an Instagram post.

Many celebs reacted to the singer's death.

Singer Sonu Nigam expressed his shock and sorrow on Instagram, stating, "One of the most cherished parts of my childhood has departed today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you eternally. My heart grieves knowing that you are no longer with us. Thank you for your presence. Om Shanti (sic)."

According to India Today, Shankar Mahadevan shared his disbelief saying, "Oh My god, this is so shocking, a terrible loss to the music industry. I'm struggling to come to terms with this loss."

Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared on X saying, "Saddened the news of passing of Pankaj Udhas ji. His career, spanning more than 4 decades, enriched our music industry and gifted us with some of the most memorable and melodious renditions of gazals. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Malayalam singer Gayathri also expressed her heartfelt sentiments, saying, "It feels like a personal loss. I met him last August, and we had meaningful conversations. He was incredibly generous and supportive. I shared a close bond with his family too. Right now, all I can do is offer my prayers."

The last rites of the singer will be held on Tuesday.