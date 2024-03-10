Scandals, slaps, and rejections: Three shocking moments that rocked the Oscars

The Oscars hold immense significance for Hollywood, and it's just around the corner. Despite the spotlight on the red carpet and celebrity couples, the biggest night in Hollywood isn't devoid of scandals and controversies. Let's swiftly explore three such Oscar controversies.

The Chris Rock–Will Smith slapping incident

The incident of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is unforgettable. When it occurred, the audience and the countless viewers tuned in live were perplexed, wondering if it was scripted. However, it transpired that Will Smith was genuinely upset and slapped Chris Rock for mocking his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, a result of her alopecia. Naturally, Smith's actions were met with disapproval from all quarters. Following the altercation, Smith resigned from the Academy and issued an apology to Chris Rock.

Best actor nominee #WillSmith appeared to slap😂presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's appearance at the #Oscars ceremony.˙✧˖°🍿 ༘ ⋆

When Angelina Jolie said she was in love with her brother during Oscars acceptance speech

Angelina Jolie caused a global sensation at the 2000 Oscars when she declared her love for her brother, James Haven. Their public display of affection, including a kiss on the red carpet, left spectators stunned. However, a few months later, Angelina clarified to Entertainment Weekly that their relationship was purely 'brotherly'. She also said that her parents cherished the moment, and that was paramount to her.

When Marlon Brando rejected his Oscar award

Who would dare reject an Oscar? The answer: the iconic Marlon Brando, and for a very justifiable cause. Despite 'The Godfather' winning Best Picture in 1972 and Brando himself earning Best Actor at the 45th Academy Awards, he refused his Oscar. Instead, a Native American activist, Sacheen Little Feather, took the stage in Brando's absence, clad in buckskin, and conveyed his message. She explained that Brando couldn't accept the award due to the mistreatment of Native Americans in the United States, referencing ongoing issues and the recent events at Wounded Knee. Brando's involvement in the American Indian movement, including his defiance of federal bans, underscored his commitment to the cause.