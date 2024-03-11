Director of '20 Days in Mariupol' says he'd exchange Oscar for no war in Ukraine

Ukrainian filmmaker and war correspondent Mstyslav Chernov was emotional when he accepted the first ever Oscar in his country's history. His film"20 Days in Mariupol", a troubling first-person account of the initial days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, won the the best documentary feature category at the 96th edition of the Academy Awards on Monday.

In his award acceptance speech, Chernov said he wished he didn't have to make the film at all and urged Russia to cease aggression in his home country.

"This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history, and I'm honoured. Probably I will be the first director on this stage to say I wish I'd never made this film. I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine. I wish for them to release all the hostages, all the soldiers who are protecting their land, and all the civilians who are in their jails.

Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath accept the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for "20 Days in Mariupol."#Oscars#Oscars2024https://t.co/X7unxQW0XY pic.twitter.com/RRuTIn1pYT — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2024

"We can make sure that the history record is set straight and the truth will prevail, and that the people of Mariupol, and those who have given their lives will never be forgotten. Because cinema forms memories and memories form history," said the filmmaker, who has also narrated the documentary feature.

Chernov spent 20 days with his colleagues in besieged Mariupol after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. The director compiled footage that he collected in Mariupol together with the team from Frontline and the Associated Press (AP).

"20 Days in Mariupol" had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Sundance World Cinema Documentary Competition. It was also Ukraine's official entry to the best international feature film at the 96th Academy Awards.

(With PTI inputs.)