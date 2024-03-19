Malayalam
Mohanlal announces 360th film with director Tharun Moorthy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 19, 2024 10:20 AM IST
Mohanlal's film announcement with Tharun Moorthy. Photo: Instagram
After the release of 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', Mohanlal has now revealed details about his upcoming 360th film. Teaming up with director Tharun Moorthy, the superstar shared the news on social media. Alongside a picture with the crew, Mohanlal disclosed plans to commence shooting for the project in April.

Expressing his excitement, Mohanlal stated, "Looking forward to working with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for my 360th film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is scripted by KR Sunil and the director himself (sic)".

Under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media, the project is produced by M. Renjith. Mohanlal also extended gratitude for the support and well wishes as production kicks off in April. #L360 #MRenjith #TharunMoorthy #RejaputhraVisualMedia #KRSunil #AvantikaRenjith (sic)."

