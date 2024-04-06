Actor Baiju Santhosh's daughter Aishwarya ties the knot with Rohit

Actor Baiju Santhosh's daughter has recently tied the knot with Rohit. The wedding took place at the prestigious Trivandrum Club in Thiruvananthapuram, where the couple was surrounded by the warmth of family, friends, and esteemed celebrities from the industry.

The viral footage of Baiju proudly leading the groom and his family to the mandapam captured the essence of the beautiful union. Born and raised in Thiruvananthapuram, Baiju has remained deeply rooted in his hometown, where he resides with his beloved wife Ranjitha, daughter Aishwarya, and son Loknath.