Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Catch a glimpse of 'Nadikar': Tovino Thomas shines in Lal Jr.'s directorial return

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 06, 2024 10:08 AM IST
Nadikar
Nadikar posters. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Jean Paul Lal’s directorial venture, 'Nadikar', is gearing up for its release, and the makers have unveiled the first glimpse. The first teaser of the film was launched by Mammootty. The movie features Tovino Thomas in the lead role as David Padikkal, a movie star who is at the pinnacle of his career.

Directed by Lal Jr., 'Nadikar' boasts a star-studded cast including Soubin Shahir, Veena Nandakumar, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sreenath Bhasi, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Lal, and Madhupal in pivotal roles.

This film signifies Lal Jr's directorial return after a three-year hiatus. Suvin S Somasekharan penned the screenplay, with Alby serving as the cinematographer, Ratheesh Raj as the editor, and Kalai Kingson handling the action choreography. Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Allan Antony, and Anoop Venugopal are the producers of this satirical take on the cinema world.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE