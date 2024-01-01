Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban's 30 second teaser released

In a delightful New Year surprise for the Malayali audience, the teaser of 'Malaikottai Vaaliban,' starring Mohanlal and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, was released on the night of December 31st. Malayala Manorama exclusively released the 30-second teaser, showcasing Mohanlal in a distinctive attire.

Mohanlal expressed his thoughts on the film, stating, "The movie is the result of hard work through all possible hardships and through very hard locations. This is beyond cinema. This is magic that Lijo Jose Pellissery has created."

According to reports, the film depicts Mohanlal as a wrestler from the pre-Independence era. Filmed across approximately 130 days in Rajasthan, Chennai, and Puducherry, the cast includes Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni, Bengali actor Katha Nandi, and actor-comedian Danish Sait in significant roles.

Madhu Neelakandan is in charge of cinematography for the movie, Prashant Pillai is the music composer, and Deepu Joseph is handling editing.