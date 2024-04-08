Kochi grows as a cinematic haven as Malayalam films ‘bid farewell’ to Madras and Kodambakkam

It's been a while since the Malayalam film industry shifted its hub from Madras(Chennai) and Kodambakkam to Kochi and its surroundings. Now, the bustling city dominates the screen not just as a setting, but also as a character integral to various stories, influencing the storylines and language. Dr Sreedevi P Aravind, an Assistant Professor at Thunjathu Ezhuthachan Malayalam University and the Director of the School of Film Studies, is delving into the thriving Malayalam film scene centred around Kochi.

Sreedevi's research focuses on the urban narrative depicted in Malayalam cinema. Her exploration in this realm led her, originally from Alamkodu in Malappuram, to Kochi through the lens of Malayalam films. The intricate connection between Kochi and Malayalam cinema came to light during her presentation titled 'Katta Local: Kochi and Urban Spaces in Malayalam Cinema'. This event was jointly organized by Art Space Kochi (ASK), the Centre for Urban Studies under MG University, and the School of International Relations and Politics.

The growing cinematic city

Before it emerged as the primary setting in Malayalam cinema, Kochi typically appeared as a point of entry for characters hailing from locations beyond the village. In detective films, Kochi emerged as a city of fear, shrouded in intrigue and suspense, charming the audience with its dark alleys and hidden secrets. Films like Maravil Thirivu Sookshikkuka (1972), Kannur Delux (1969), Cochin Express (1967), Lankadahanam (1971), CID Nazeer, Ernakulam Junction, and Taxi Car (1972) fall within this thematic category.

From there, Kochi slowly transitioned into the central backdrop for films like Stop Violence, Big B, Annayum Rasoolum, Chaappa Kurishu, Chotta Mumbai, Charley, and Luca, among others. Subsequently, neighbouring localities of Kochi, including Angamaly, Vypeen, Mattancherry, and Aluva, also found their place in cinema narratives.

The Malayalam film industry managed to portray characters who authentically belong to places like Angamaly or Kumbalangi, embodying the essence of being a true "Katta Local" (native) of the area. This evolution is evident in films like Angamaly Diaries, Kumbalangi Nights, Parava, and Premam. The city’s date with the Malayalam cinema reached its zenith with the film Kammattipadam. This cinematic endeavour explored the lives of urban residents from cultural, historical, and social perspectives, offering a comprehensive portrayal of the city's multifaceted identity.

Kammattipadam serves as a microcosm of Kochi and its neighbouring areas, paying homage to the city's journey from its historical roots to its contemporary reality. Through a realistic lens, the film delves into the city's past, tracing its evolution from marshy lands to its present urban landscape. It acknowledges the sacrifices made by its inhabitants, from farmlands to properties where they lived, thus reflecting the resilience and hardships endured in shaping the city's identity. The present existence of Kochi as a cinematic city stands in stark contrast to its marshy origins. Kammattipadam vividly captures the transformation of this urban landscape with a gritty, realistic portrayal.

Numerous movies, originally adaptable to any city in Kerala, deliberately choose Kochi as their backdrop. It’s been a while now, with the city emerging as a cinematic hub. Kochi is the first city in Kerala to recognize this cinematic potential. The physicality of Kochi mirrors what we often witness in movies, if not surpassing them. It’s within these settings that the Malayali urbanism and its cinematic endeavours are flourishing now.

Before Kochi's rise as a prominent urban center, cities like Kozhikode also existed in Kerala. However, unlike Kochi, Kozhikode didn't emerge as a suitable backdrop for the Malayalam film industry. Instead, it retained a sense of tradition akin to an obstinate family patriarch unwilling to let go of the old legacy of its ancestral 'Tharavadu'.