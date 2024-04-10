Film producer Gandhimathi Balan passes away

Noted film producer Gandhimathi Balan has passed away at the age of 65. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Balan's contributions to the film industry were significant, having produced and distributed over 30 movies.

One of his notable productions was K G George's 'Panchavadi Palam'. Balan's career began with the production of 'Ithiri Neram Othiri Karyam', marking his entry into the world of cinema. Collaborating with director Padmarajan on several projects, Balan established himself as a respected figure in the industry.

However, after Padmarajan's demise, Gandhimathi Balan gradually stepped back from his active involvement in filmmaking. Balan's repertoire includes numerous Malayalam cinema classics such as 'Pathamudayam', 'Sukhamo Devi', 'Nombarathipoovu', 'Moonnam Pakkam', and many more. The 1990 Mammootty movie 'Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu' was his last production venture.