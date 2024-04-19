Actors Vijay, Rajinikanth mobbed outside polling booths as they arrive to cast votes

Actors Rajinikanth, Vijay, Kamal Haasan and Karthi were among lakhs of citizens who cast their votes as Tamil Nadu went to the Lok Sabha polls on Friday. Actor Vijay's presence at the polling booth in Neelankarai, Chennai created a frenzy with fans and media trying to get a closer look at the actor. The actor looked hassled even as he tried to navigate his way through the crowd.

Vijay arrived at the polling booth soon after he reached the Chennai airport amid a busy shooting schedule in Russia. The actor's presence has an even bigger significance in Tamil Nadu ever since he announced his break from acting to fully focus on his political career. The actor recently floated the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which will contest in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth who cast his vote at Stella Maris College in Chennai was also mobbed by crowds. The actor later spoke to reporters and urged everyone to cast their votes. “There is no pride in saying you have not voted. It is every person's duty to vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, Suriya, Kamal Haasan and Karthi also exercised their duty. Actor Ajith Kumar was among the first few celebrities who cast his vote at Thiruvanmiyur polling booth.