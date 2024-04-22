'No one can surpass you': Nivin Pauly reignites stardom with 'Varshangalkku Shesham'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2024 11:36 AM IST
Nivin Pauly. Photo: Instagram

Ever since the release of Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Varshangalkku Shesham', starring Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan, audiences have been buzzing about Nivin Pauly's involvement, with many considering it essentially a Nivin Pauly movie. Many viewers have expressed that Nivin Pauly was the most captivating aspect of the film, considering his performance as a remarkable comeback. Following this, Nivin's next project, Dijo Jose Antony's 'Malayalee from India', is set to hit theatres on May 1st.

In the past few years, Nivin hasn't had a string of successful releases, with films like 'Ramachandra Boss & Co' and 'Thuramukham' failing to make a mark at the box office. However, the anticipation for Nivin's return has been palpable among audiences, and it appears that 'Varshangalkku Shesham' has set the stage for a triumphant reentry into the industry.

Nivin has been actively sharing updates about 'Malayalee from India' on his social media platforms, receiving widespread appreciation from fans. Comments such as "Nivin, many people are eagerly awaiting your comeback. Get ready and no one can surpass you...a hardcore fan here" and "He's back" reflect the excitement surrounding Nivin's return. Another comment expressing hope for Nivin's resurgence reads, "There will be a bright time after the dark, and I hope you'll shine now."

