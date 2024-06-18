Navya’s special moment with father post her Bharatanatyam performance wins hearts

Actor Navya Nair is winning hearts for posting a candid and endearing video with her father. In the video, her father could be seen towel drying her hair. She shared the video to wish her father on Fathers’ Day, adding that her father would be 'annoyed' with her for sharing this video.

“I had just taken a shower after performing Bharatanatyam in front of Padmanabhaswamy. There are countless such moments I couldn’t record on video. My father, my life,” Navya wrote under the post. The video has been garnering lots of comments from both her colleagues in the industry as well as from her fans. Some of the comments read that Navya is lucky to have such a loving father while others appreciated the beautiful bond shared by the duo.

The actor is a judge for Mazhavil Manorama’s ongoing show ‘Kidilam’ along with Mukesh and Rimi Tomy. She was last seen in the Malayalam movie ‘Janaki Jaane’ opposite Saiju Kurup and is all set to star in ‘Puzhu’ director Ratheena’s upcoming film ‘Pathirathri’ alongside Soubin Shahir.