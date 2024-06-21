From ‘Aranmanai 4’ to ‘Kota Factory Season 3’. New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Aranmanai 4 (Tamil)

Building on the success of their previous horror comedies, the creators of 'Aranmanai' return with a new instalment. Directed by Sundar, this Tamil film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Sundar, Raashii Khanna, and Yogi Babu. The story centres on a resolute middle-aged man determined to uncover the truth behind his sister’s mysterious death.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from June 21.

House of the Dragon season 2 (English)

Season 2 of 'House of the Dragon' plunges deeper into the internal power struggles of House Targaryen, escalating the conflicts ignited in the first season. Following the explosive finale, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and her husband Daemon (Matt Smith) strengthen their defences against the Hightowers. As new alliances emerge, Rhaenyra seeks support from Lady Jeyne Arryn, while the mysterious sorceress Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) backs Alicent's side.

Streaming on JioCinema every Monday from June 17.

Kota Factory Season 3 (Hindi)

Hit series 'Kota Factory' returns, following Vaibhav (Mayur More) and his friends as they continue their preparation for the IIT entrance exams in Kota. This season explores the emotional and psychological challenges the students face, while Jeetu Bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar) grapples with personal and professional setbacks.

Streaming on Netflix from June 20.

Trigger Warning (English)

'Trigger Warning', an intense new action thriller starring Jessica Alba, introduces a gripping storyline. After the unexpected death of her father, a Special Forces commando returns to her hometown. Confronted by a dangerous gang, she embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind her father's death. Directed by Mouly Surya, Jessica Alba's standout performance drives this riveting film.

Streaming on Netflix from June 21.

The Bear season 3 (English)

'The Bear' returns, sharpening its focus on the intense journey of Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he endeavours to elevate his Chicago sandwich shop into a premier dining destination. Season 3 delves into the highs and lows Carmy and his team face in the turbulent restaurant industry as they chase a Michelin star. Additionally, the season highlights Carmy's partnership with Sydney and explores his unresolved feelings for Claire.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from June 21.