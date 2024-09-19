From 'Thangalaan' to 'Vaazha': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 (Malayalam)

Featuring Urvashi, this film presents a whimsical take on the protracted legal struggles currently facing the nation. While its box office performance was modest, the movie received acclaim for its engaging themes and strong performances.

Streaming on Jio Cinema from September 15.

Thalaivettiyan Paalayam (Tamil)

This Tamil adaptation of the highly praised web series 'Panchayat' tells the story of a young man as he tackles the hurdles of village life and red tape. Blending humour with heartfelt moments, it aims to captivate fans of the original while offering a fresh perspective all its own.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 20.

'Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys' (Malayalam)

Vaazha explores the complexities of parenthood and what it truly means to embrace the idea of being a 'Vaazha'. The narrative follows five friends who, despite their laid-back attitudes, share a unique bond that evolves from their shared experiences and mental space. Directed by Anand Menon and penned by Vipin Das, known for his work on Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, the film promises an engaging experience.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from September 23.

Thangalaan (Tamil)

Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram, was one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is set against the backdrop of a British-led expedition to unearth the gold mines of Kolar. Coloniser Clement strikes a deal with the tribe, led by Thangalaan (Vikram), offering them a share of the gold in exchange for their participation in the excavation.

Streaming on Netflix from September 20.

Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai (Hindi)

In this story, an elderly man (Paresh Rawal) is deceived by Mitesh Meghani (Sial) in a bid to earn his family's love. However, as the elderly man stubbornly clings to life, Mitesh’s ill-fated reverse mortgage scheme unravels, revealing the consequences of his con artist ways.

Streaming on Jio Cinema from September 20.