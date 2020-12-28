Municipalities across Kerala elect new chiefs, lucky draw at a few places

Thiruvananthapuram: As local self-government bodies are set to commence a new five-year tenure, elections of the chairman/chairpersons of municipalities were held in 86 municipalities across the state. A few civic chiefs were elected after a draw of lots as the voting on Monday threw up a draw.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front had edged the Left Democratic Front in the recent elections to municipalities in Kerala, even as the latter emerged victories in 5 of the 6 corporations as well as in most of the block, district and gram panchayats.

The election of chiefs of local self-government bodies across Kerala are being held now, nearly two weeks after the results of the civic polls were out.

In Alappuzha

In Paravur Municipality in Kollam district, P Sreeja of Congress became the chairperson of the 32- member municipal council. The voting to elect the chairperson was held twice but the BJP members abstained both the times resulting in a tie between the LDF and UDF. Later a draw of lots was conducted to elect the chairperson. The party-wise strength here is LDF - 14, UDF - 14 and BJP - 4.

In Karunagappally Municipality, CPM’s Raju was elected chairman and in Punalur Municipality CPM's Nimmy Abraham became the chairperson.

In Kottarakara municipality, also in Kollam district, Shaju of Kerala Congress (B) was elected as the chairman.

In Mavelikara Municipality in Alappuzha district, former branch secretary of CPM K V Sreekumar who contested against the party was elected as chairman with the backing of UDF. Nine votes of the BJP were found invalid. The LDF candidate secured nine votes. All three political fronts have nine members each in the council.

Mariamma John Philip of the UDF became the chairperson of Chengannur Municipality. In Haripad Municipality, K M Raju was chosen as the chairman, while in Cherthala Municipality LDF's Sherly Bhargavan became the chairperson.

In Pathanamthitta

In Thiruvalla Municipality in the neighbouring Pathanamthitta district, Congress's Bindu Jayakumar became the chairperson after two rounds of voting. Here the UDF secured 17 votes and the LDF 15. In the second round one of the councilors, who’s vote was earlier declared invalid, voted for the UDF. SDPI member also backed the UDF while BJP abstained.

The Pathanamthitta Municipality fell into the LDF kitty as CPM's T Sakeer Hussain became the chairman with the backing of UDF rebels. With three members of the SDPI abstaining from voting, LDF's victory became a reality. Zakir Hussain got 16 votes and M C Sharif of UDF, 13. The LDF and the UDF have 13 members each in the council, while three are independents and an identical number of councillors belong to the SDPI.

BJP's Susheela Santhosh became the chairperson of Pandalam Municipality. The NDA candidate got 18 votes, LDF's Lisath Nair 9 and UDF's Pandalam Mahesh 5. The independent member abstained. Though the post of chairperson was under the general category, the BJP had decided to bring a woman to the post. The vice-chairperson's post is also held by a woman.

Meanwhile, D Saji of CPM became the chairman of Adoor Municipality. The LDF got 16 votes including that of two independents. Congress's D Sasikumar got 11 votes while NDA abstained from voting.

In Kottayam

Further north, Bincy Sebastian of the UDF became chairperson of the Kottayam Municipality through a lucky draw. Kerala Congress (M) candidate Anto Padinjarathara became the chairman of the Pala Municipality, also in Kottayam district. The LDF captured power for the first time in the history of the Pala civic body.

In nearby Erattupetta municipality UDF's Suhara Abdul became the chairperson. UDF's Lovely George was elected as the chairperson of Ettumanoor Municipality. Here the UDF got 15 votes and LDF 12. An independent candidate supported the LDF, while seven members abstained from voting.

Independent councillor Sandhya Manoj became the chairperson of the Changanassery Municipality with the support of the UDF.

In Idukki

In Idukki district, the LDF bagged power in the Thodupuzha Municipality. Congress rebel Saneesh George became the chairman with the backing of the LDF. UDF's Beena Joby became chairperson of Kattappana Municipality.

In Thrissur

In Guruvayur Municipality in Thrissur district, M Krishnadas of the LDF was elected as the chairman.

LDF's Sheeja Prashanth was elected as chairperson of Chavakkad Municipality. Seetha Raveendran was elected as chairperson of Kunnamkulam Municipality.

M U Shinija was elected as the chairperson of the Kodungallur Municipality.

In Palakkad

CPM's K Janakidevi was elected chairperson of the Ottapalam Municipality in Palakkad district. In the 36-member council, the LDF candidate secured 16 votes. The UDF-Independent coalition candidate K Maya got 11 votes, while BJP candidate A Anitha secured 9 votes.

In Malappuram

Muslim League's A V Naseema became the chiairperson of Tirur muncipality in Malappuram district. Of the 38 seats, UDF has 19 members. With the support of Congress and Muslim League rebels their strength went up to 21. Of the 16 LDF members, one vote became invalid. NDA’s lone member abstained from voting.

CPM's P Shaji became the chairman of Perinthalmanna Municipality. The votes of 5 UDF councilors became invalid.

P T Babu of LDF became chairman of Mukkam Municipality. Muslim League rebel also voted for the LDF candidate. LDF's Sudha Kizhakkepat was elected chairperson of Koyilandy Municipality.

In Kozhikode

In Kozhikode district, K P Bindu of the LDF became chairperson of the Vadakara Municipality while UDF's Shafeeqe Vadakeyil became chairman of the Payyoli Municipality. Bushra Rafeeq of the UDF was elected chairperson of the Ramanattukara Municipality, P Abdu of the UDF became the Koduvally municipality chairman and N C Abdul Rassak of the UDF was elected as the chairman of the Feroke municipality.