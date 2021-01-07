5,051 new COVID cases in Kerala after 60K tests on Thursday

Kerala reported 5,051 new COVID cases and 5,638 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the total number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 64,445.



Of the new cases, 4,489 had contracted the virus through local transmission while 78 had come from outside the state and four had come from the UK where a new strain of COVID-19 has forced another round of lockdown.



Thirty-six are healthcare workers and the source of 448 cases remain unclear.



So far, forty-seven people who returned from the UK have tested positive for the virus. Six of them were diagnosed with the new strain of the virus.



Ernakulam, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts reported the most cases - 663, 515 and 514 cases respectively.



Ernakulam also reported the most recoveries - 1,102.



So far, 7,28,060 have been cured of the virus in the state.



During the last 24 hours, 60,613 samples were tested. The test positivity rate (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) rose to 8.83.



So far, 82,85,394 samples have been sent for testing.



Twenty-five COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Thursday.



With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 3,234.



Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.



There are currently 1,93,370 people under surveillance across the state. Of them, 1,81,935 are under home or institutional quarantine while 11,435 are in hospitals.



Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam – 663 (596 contact cases)



Kottayam – 515 (480)

Pathanamthitta – 514 (471)

Kozhikode – 480 (450)

Malappuram – 435 (417)

Alappuzha – 432 (425)

Thrissur – 432 (418)

Kollam – 293 (284)

Thiruvananthapuram – 284 (176)

Idukki – 283 (263)

Wayanad – 244 (232)

Palakkad – 239 (82)

Kannur – 151 (111)

Kasaragod - 86 (84)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 340



Kollam – 270

Pathanamthitta – 545

Alappuzha – 485

Kottayam – 349

Idukki – 65

Ernakulam – 1102

Thrissur – 395

Palakkad – 210

Malappuram – 545

Kozhikode – 517

Wayanad – 256

Kannur – 458

Kasaragod - 101