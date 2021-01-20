Central Water Commission visits Mullaperiyar dam without informing Kerala

Kumily: Members of the Central Water Commission have carried out an inspection of the Mullaperiyar dam without informing the authorities concerned in Kerala.

Officials of the Kerala Water Resources Department, which is in charge of monitoring the dam, had no clue about the visit. Even the Kerala police came to know about it only when members of the Water Commission arrived along with officials from Tamil Nadu.

Water Commission director Nityanand Rai and assistant director Isly Isaac inspected the main dam, baby dam, gallery and the spillway. The team also inspected the shutter and upper camp dam in Thekkady across the canal that carries water to Tamil Nadu. It also visited the Vaigai dam, which stores water from the Mullaperiyar.

According to the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department, the Water Commission members went to Mullaperiyar as part of a visit to the catchment areas of the Vaigai Dam. That is why Kerala was not informed about it, the department said.

The Mullaperiyar high-power committee will inspect the dam next month.

Tamil Nadu is preparing for pressure grating on the dam ahead of the proposed plan to raise the water level to 152 feet. Indications are that Tuesday’s visit was to apprise the Central Water Commission about this plan.