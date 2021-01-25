Call 1912: KSEB will provide a slew of services at your doorsteps soon

Umpteen visits to government offices are frustrating. Thankfully, several government agencies across the country have resorted to public-friendly measures by leveraging modern technology. For instance, to get an electricity connection you would not require to take the rounds of the offices of the Kerala State Electricity Board or KSEB anymore. Just dial 1912 and KSEB officials will be at your doorsteps to provide a new connection!

A slew of user friendly services are being introduced on an experimental basis in 100 KSEB sections from next month. By the second week of February the facilities will be implemented on a pilot project basis and the KSEB plans to extend the services across the state before June . A mobile app will be developed for this purpose.



"During the first phase the services would be available to existing low tension (LT) consumers and to those who apply for LT connections for the first time," KSEB chairman N S Pillai said.

Services offered



* Call 1912 to register your name and phone number for availing the following services; new electricity connection, ownership change, connected load/ contract load change, tariff change and shifting and installing of electricity line and meter.

* Officials deputed by assistant engineers will contact the consumers over phone and collect information. They will also inform about the documents required for availing each service.

* The date of sight inspection will be fixed. On that day a KSEB staff will arrive at home, conduct inspection and obtain an application form filled by the consumer.



* The officials will feed the information in the computer and inform regarding the fee to be remitted. The service will be available once you pay the required amount online.



Palakkad project a success

The scheme which was implemented in 39 section offices under Palakkad Electrical Circle was a huge success. Of the 4, 244 applications received during a period of three months, 4,134 were processed and required services provided.

After Palakkad, the scheme was implemented on a pilot basis in some electrical sections in Thrissur, Perumbavoor, Alappuzha and Haripad circles.

