Kappan swears by Pala, likely awaiting Pawar's call on seat

Kottayam: Uncertainty on Pala legislator Mani C Kappan's likely political moves continues even as it has become more or less certain that his party, Nationalist Congress Party, won't be allotted the constituency for the fast-nearing Kerala Assembly Election.

Kappan plans to make his stand clear on the issue after ascertaining NCP national president Sharad Pawar's stand on the matter. He has however reiterated that he will contest the ensuing assembly polls from Pala. "Pawar will not be able to give away Pala. Pala is my heart," the MLA averred.

Even though NCP has not taken any decision to quit the LDF as of now, Kappan has reportedly begun preparations to contest from Pala. He is planning to hold meetings in all panchayats in the assembly constituency and carry out a campaign in a big way irrespective of his current or future ties with any political alliance.

Talks with Congress



A senior leader of the Congress, believed to be AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, held another round of discussions with Kappan on Sunday. The Congress is reportedly trying to bring Kappan into the UDF camp before February 13 when opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala's pan-Kerala rally named 'Aishwarya Kerala Yathra, enters the district.



But Kappan denied such talks. "I did not have any discussions with AICC'sTariq Anwar," Kappan said.

Pawar miffed



Pawar is reportedly not happy with CPM's apparently overbearing attitude towards the NCP unit in Kerala. The NCP supremo is likely to announce his stand this week.



NCP national secretary in Delhi Jose Thomas will hold discussions with Pawar on Monday. He will apprise Pawar about CPM's tactics of deliberately delaying any announcement on the Pala seat with a view to deny it at the eleventh hour.

Will Pawar have a rethink?



In the recent meeting held between Pawar and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, it was decided that the issues would be resolved amicably and NCP would continue to be part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). However, the NCP national leadership is annoyed after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denied an appointment to senior national leader Praful Patel for further discussions on the matter.



"A decision on Pala will be announced after Praful Patel visits Kerala and hold talks with the stakeholders. Patel had sought time to meet chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan but he could not get an appointment. I don't know more about the issue," Kappan clarified.

Kapan's supporters believe that under the new circumstances Pawar would take a decision to quit the LDF. But the big question is will Pawar, who is currently holding discussions with the Left parties to form a political front at the national level, take a divergent stand in Kerala?