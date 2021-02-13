CAA will not be implemented in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kasaragod: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday stated very clearly that the much-criticised Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state.



The amendment, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from neighbouring countries, allegedly discriminates on the basis of religion, particularly for excluding Muslims.

The bill was passed in the Parliament on December 11, 2019, despite harsh criticism from all quarters resulting in wide-spread riots across the country.

“Communalism is a grave threat to our country. It should be rooted out,” Vijayan said.

He alleged that both the RSS and SDPI are communal and "the Congress, a party which has lost its foundation in the state", was joining hands with them.

LDF leaders VS Achuthanandan, Pinarayi Vijayan at the rally

Vijayan was speaking after inaugurating a rally at Uppalla, the first of the two state-wide matches organised by the Left Democratic Front to explain developmental activities of the government and to counter various charges raised by Opposition parties ahead of the Assembly elections.

The rally was led by LDF convener and CPI(M) state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan and will cover the northern districts.

"It's the Left parties which uphold secularism in the state and are fighting for the same."

The Chief Minister also accused the BJP of using central investigative agencies against the government.

Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

'They are trying to belittle development work of govt"



Vijayan also alleged that the opposition Congress and BJP, "along with a section of the media", were trying to belittle the development work of the LDF government.



He said both parties had lost their moorings in the state and people were looking forward to the continuation of the Left rule after the coming elections.

"People are looking forward to the continuation of Left rule in the state. Even the opposition parties are aware of this fact. We have fulfilled all our promises in the election manifesto.

However, a section of the media, along with the opposition parties, are trying to belittle the Left government. The people gave a befitting reply in the recent local body polls," Vijayan said.

He also listed out the developmental activities of the Left government and the said people wanted the dispensation to continue in power.

"We gave 2.5 lakh houses for the homeless and distributed title deeds to 1.86 lakh people. The Gail gas line project which everyone thought was impossible was made a reality.

Social welfare pensions were increased to Rs 1600 from Rs 600. Over 6.8 lakh students enrolled in public schools," he said.

The CM said that none starved during the pandemic like in some other states and the LDF government managed the situation by giving out grocery kits and streamlining the distribution of food items through ration shops.

The rally will conclude on February 26 at Thrissur and be attended by party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The second march across the southern districts, led by CPI leader and MP Binoy Vishwam, will begin from Ernakulam on February 14 and conclude on February 26 at the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram.

(With inputs from PTI)