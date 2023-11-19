Nava Kerala Sadas: Govt to settle complaints within 45 days

Kasaragod: Pinrayi Vijayan-led LDF government's public outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas entered the second day on Sunday after its official launch at Manjeshawar constituency here on Saturday. Sources claimed special counters opened at Government Higher Secondary School, Paivalike, received 2,200 complaints. Pinarayi and his council of ministers have given directions to officials to settle all complaints within 45 days.

On Sunday, the CM and his ministers will reach four constituencies in Kasaragod district. Chengala Panchayat mini stadium in Kasaragod constituency, Government Higher Secondary School in Uduma constituency, Durga Higher Secondary School in Kanhangad constituency and Kalikavu Stadium in Trikaripur constituency are the venues of the event scheduled for Sunday. On Monday, Nava Kerala Sadas will be held in Kannur district.

However, the opposition alleged the chief minister and his ministers did not consider any complaint submitted during Nava Kerala Sadas.

“The Left forcibly took the public to attend the programme. Why don't they receive complaints online? This is not a government programme, but a complete political event,” said senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Congress MP K Muraleedharan also denounced the LDF government for turning the outreach event into a political programme. Taking a dig at CPM, he claimed that former chief minister Oommen Chandy had settled all the complaints of people who arrived at his mass contact programme at the venue itself. “LDF is hosting Nava Kerala Sadas to criticise the opposition at the government's expense,” he added.

The state cabinet will travel together for the next 35 days to address public grievances and showcase the future development plans for Kerala and its achievements.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the inauguration of Nava Kerala Sadas at Paivalike in Manjeshwar, Kasragod on Saturday. Photo: Special arrangement

Designated counters would accept complaints three hours before the start of the Nava Kerala Sadas in all constituencies. To facilitate a streamlined process, separate counters have been set up for senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, and women.

The outreach programme will conclude on December 23 at the Vattiyoorkavu constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.

(With PTI inputs)