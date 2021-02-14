Malayalam
Three minor siblings drown in pond in Kerala

Published: February 14, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: Three minor siblings, including a three-year-old, drowned in a pond near their house in the district on Sunday while out for playing, Police said.

The brothers -- others aged 12 and eight -- went to the pond to wash their hands when the tragedy occurred, they said.

"It seems the younger one first slipped and fell into the pond and the others too when they tried to rescue him," police said.

The locals after hearing the noise and cry pulled out the children and rushed them to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

