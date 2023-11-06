Malayalam
School student drowns in pond at Palakkad

Our Correspondent
Published: November 06, 2023 09:51 AM IST
K P Shadin. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Palakkad

Thachanattukara (Palakkad): A school student who went to take a bath in a pond with his friends drowned at Thachanattukara in Palakkad district on Sunday. The victim, K P Shadin (16), was a first-year Commerce student at TSNM Higher Secondary School.

Shadin and his friends had reached the pond for a dip on Sunday afternoon. When he began drowning, the local people had retrieved Shadin from the pond and rushed him initially to a private hospital in Mannarkkad and later to another private hospital in Kozhikode. However, the youngster could not be saved.

Shadin is survived by his parents Kalaparambil Basheer (Mana) and Sameera of Palode Road.

